EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — KTSM has compiled a list of closures across the region that will be in effect on Monday, 29 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.

El Paso Independent School District

Socorro Independent School District

Ysleta Independant School District

Gadsden Independent School District

Clint Independent School District

Fabens Independent School District

Tornillo Independent School District

The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso campus, libraries, Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso clinics, and Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic will be closed on Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day. Normal hours of operation will resume on Tuesday, May 30.

Doña Ana Community College will be closed on Monday, May 29 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.