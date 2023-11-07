EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tropical Smoothie Cafe is announcing a new partnership with the University of Texas at El Paso to introduce the university’s Official smoothie called “Liquid Gold.” It is a delicious and refreshing blend of tropical flavors that captures the spirit of UTEP Miners.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe El Paso is locally owned and operated by Kaleb and Patricia Warnock, and they are committed to supporting the community.

The “Liquid Gold” smoothie features a perfect fusion of tropical fruits and ingredients that make it the ideal refreshment for UTEP students, faculty, and the local community. It’s a blend of orange juice, non-fat yogurt, white chocolate, and turbinado – all crafted to perfection for the ultimate tropical experience. The “Liquid Gold” smoothie is packed with essential vitamins and nutrients, making it an excellent choice for a quick grab-and-go treat.

Photo Credit: Paul A Sandoval UTEP Athletics: Senior Producer

Customers can enjoy the “Liquid Gold” smoothie at all the El Paso locations starting November 11, 2023. The smoothie launch will take place at 5 p.m. at The Fountains of Farah, and everyone is invited to join!

10% of proceeds made from The Liquid Gold smoothie will go to FloWar Life Essentials, a non-profit organization that provides a full-ride scholarship to UTEP. For those passionate about flavor and supporting local partnerships, this collaboration is not to be missed.

