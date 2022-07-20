EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Downtown Lions Club and Moms on Board (MOB) have partnered in a Back-to-School Event to help families get ready for school.

El Paso Downtown Lions will host the School Uniform Swap at the event. Families should turn in gently used school Uniforms to any of the six locations from now until July 20. Families will receive a voucher and return on July 23 to receive the new sizes of used uniforms (provided the new sizes are turned in).

First 400 families will receive free backpacks provided by the Hospitals of Providence, free school supplies, free haircuts, interactive educational STEM Zone provided by Amazon and Marathon, along with food trucks.

Who: All school Districts and Charter Schools. All ages.

Date of Event: July 23, 2022 Turn in uniforms now!

Location: Pavilion at Ascarate Park

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

HOW TO SWAP

Gather your gently used uniforms

Take them to one of the locations below

Get a VOUCHER at one of the locations

at one of the locations Take VOUCHER to Back-to-School Event and receive new sizes

SIX DROP OFF LOCATIONS

Fred and Maria Loya Family YMCA , 2044 Trawood Dr., El Paso, TX. 79935

, 2044 Trawood Dr., El Paso, TX. 79935 Flying Colors Daycare , 10080 Dyer Street, El Paso, TX 79924

, 10080 Dyer Street, El Paso, TX 79924 Flying Colors Daycare , 11440 Montwood Drive, El Paso, TX 79936

, 11440 Montwood Drive, El Paso, TX 79936 Bowling Family YMCA , 5509 Will Ruth Ave., El Paso, TX. 79924

, 5509 Will Ruth Ave., El Paso, TX. 79924 Flying Colors Daycare , 600 East Redd Road, El Paso, TX 79912

, 600 East Redd Road, El Paso, TX 79912 Westside Family YMCA, 7145 N. Mesa, El Paso, TX. 79912

