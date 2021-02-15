Limited visitations allowed at The Hospitals of Providence starting Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Starting Monday, The Hospitals of Providence’s Limited Visitation policy will now allow for one visitor who is 18 years and older for non-COVID patients.

Visitors can see patients between the hours of 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. every day and visitors will be screened prior to entering the hospital.

“We have determined the timing is now right to allow limited visitation into our hospitals,” said Nicholas Tejeda, Group CEO for The Hospitals of Providence. “We understand the essential role that loved ones play in the well-being and recovery of our patients. Whether it is a comforting word or the gentle touch of a hand, one visitor can make a huge difference.”

Visitors will be required to wear a facemask and sanitize their hands. Any visitor not meeting screening criteria or follow the policy will not be permitted to enter or remain in the hospital.

Using guidance from the CDC and other health agencies, over the last year The Hospitals of Providence has developed, incorporated and refined strict protocols and processes to keep patients, staff and visitors safe.

“We greatly look forward to the return of visitors in our hospitals. We will continue to evaluate our visitor policy to ensure the safety of our patients, visitors, staff, and physicians,” said Tejeda.