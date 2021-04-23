Limited number of guests to be allowed at upcoming UTEP Commencement ceremonies

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP will allow graduating students to bring up to eight guests each to the ceremonies on May 14 and 15 at the Sun Bowl Stadium.

This announcement was done after carefully reviewing the level of COVID-19 in the community and the expected number of graduates participating in The University of Texas at El Paso’s in-person Commencement ceremonies.

The ceremonies will take place at 7 p.m. each evening. Friday’s ceremony will recognize bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral graduates and candidates in the colleges of Business Administration, Education and Liberal Arts. Saturday’s ceremony will honor graduates and candidates in the colleges of Engineering, Health Sciences and Science, and the schools of Nursing and Pharmacy.

“We are in a much different place than last year at this time, in terms of the number of cases of COVID-19 and the number of people who have been vaccinated,” said UTEP President Heather Wilson. “Our 2020 and Spring 2021 graduates have worked hard to earn their degrees, and their achievements deserve to be celebrated with their loved ones.”

Social distancing between family groups will be in place and face masks will be required at the free, ticketed event. Hand sanitizing stations will be set up, and Sun Bowl seating capacity will not exceed 50%, even if every graduate brings eight guests.

All graduates will have their names called as they cross the stage and have their photo taken, but there will be no physical contact between the graduates and the stage party.

The ceremonies will also be livestreamed at www.utep.edu.

