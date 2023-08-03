EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – 23 lights will once again light up the sky at the El Paso Healing Garden located at Ascarate Park in memory of those who lost their lives on August 3, 2019, in the Walmart mass shooting.

The lights shine from behind the garden into the sky where plaques with the victim’s names are.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego says in past years the county rented the lights that illuminated the sky on the anniversary of the shooting, but now they own them.

On the fourth anniversary, the lights will be lit one by one as the victims’ names are read out around 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 3.

The back side of the garden where the lights are located is blank. However, it won’t be that way for the fifth anniversary of the shooting.

Samaniego says they are searching for muralists to paint the back of the garden.

“We had a call for muralists, and I think we’ve had up to now, I think, I believe 12; And then out of the 12, we’re looking at choosing maybe five; And then those five are going to work together for one full year between now and the fifth anniversary,” said Samaniego.

The county judge showed KTSM a model of how the mural is expected to fill the back of the garden.