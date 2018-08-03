lighter Rain into the Overnight

A stationary front will shift back and forth creating more lighter rain showers into the late night hours tonight and once again into the early morning hours Friday.

Some isolated storms could drop up to an inch of rainfall causing some localized flooding.

Humid and unstable air will remain over Borderland Friday and Saturday, resulting in chances for showers and thunderstorms across the region. Isolated heavy rains may occur with a few storms.

A strong ridge of upper level high pressure will bring seasonably warm mostly dry weather Sunday through Friday with a few showers and thunderstorms possible mainly around the higher mountains.

High temperatures will heat into the mid to upper 90’s next week.