Light Up the Night pays tribute to homeless who died in 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As the shortest day of the year fades into the longest night, the Opportunity Center for the Homeless, Centro San Vicente Family Clinic, and Emmanuel’s United Methodist Church invite the public to come together and honor the lives of those individuals who died in homelessness in 2023.

The Light up the Night Memorial Service is a vigil and name-reading ceremony scheduled for Thursday, December 21, at 5:00 p.m. at Emmanuel’s United Methodist Church at 1201 Magoffin Avenue in Central El Paso.

“This event is not just about the individuals passing, but about acknowledging their existence, struggles, and the shared humanity that connects us all,” said Ray Tullius, the Opportunity Center for the Homeless Founder.

After reading each of the names, a candle will be lit in memory of those who passed to illuminate the path toward viable solutions to end homelessness in the community.

The ceremony is open to everyone who wishes to attend and honors that every life, regardless of circumstances, deserves to be remembered.

What: Light up the Night Memorial Service

When: Thursday, December 21, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.

Where: Emmanuel’s United Methodist Church – 1201 Magoffin Avenue