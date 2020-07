EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police say a crash in Far East El Paso seriously injured at least one person Friday night.

The crash happened at 9:33 p.m. at the intersection of Rich Beem Boulevard and N. Zaragoza Road. According to EPPD, serious, life-threatening injuries were involved in the crash.

EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigators were called to the scene. Additional information will be released at the conclusion of the investigation.