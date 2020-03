EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Special Traffic Investigators are on the scene of a serious crash in East El Paso.

The crash happened at 11:10 p.m. at the intersection of George Dieter Drive and Sea Horse Drive near Pebble Hills in East El Paso. El Paso Police say one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

KTSM’s photographer on the scene reports only one vehicle, a dark-colored sedan, appears to be involved.

This is a developing story.