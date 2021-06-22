Licon Dairy set to kick off concert series this Sunday at the new restaurant The Outlaw Saloon and Grill

A staple in San Elizario is expanding, creating an entertainment venue for families.

The Outlaw Saloon and Grill is now open at Licon Dairy and this weekend the restaurant is kicking off its concert series.

“We hope to have live music at least every two weeks,” said Angel Licon, The Outlaw Saloon & Grill owner.

This Sunday the restaurant will feature Nashville country artist and U.S. Marine veteran Eli Mosley an artist with a popular song recognizing military wives.

“I have so many military wives that come up to me after the show normally just thanking me for that song and you know I can’t take all the credit because I’m just the one that got lucky enough to record it,” said Mosley. “I hope that I am able to touch the lives of so many people, you know say thank you to military wives but also raise people’s awareness of what they do.”

Angel Licon is hoping more military families do visit Licon Dairy so they can share their popular asadero cheese that’s been handmade on location for decades.

“Our most popular hamburger is our hatch chile so it’s actually hatch green chile and we use the asadero and it melts really good. The asadero gives it a melt that is very distinctive,” said Licon.

The restaurant and concert series is adding to the attractions already on location with the dairy products and petting zoo that brings tourists and the local community alike to San Elizario.

“This concert is free this Sunday. It’s just a way to give back to our customers. Anytime we open up or anything we have, we get huge support from the community,” Licon.

To find out more about The Outlaw Saloon and Grill and the events coming up click here for more details.