Licon Dairy reopens store, petting zoo and restaurant remain closed

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s beloved Licon Dairy will reopen to the public Tuesday, May 5 for store purchases only.

The diary made the announcement on their Facebook page Monday afternoon, saying they’ll be practicing social distancing and only allowing a limited number of customers inside the store at a time. They’re asking only one person per household come to the store and say face masks must me worn inside.

The local dairy has been in operation since the 1950s and specializes in azadero cheeses. Store hours are 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday. They’re located at 11951 Glorietta Road in San Elizario.

Licon’s restaurant and petting zoo remain closed until further notice.