EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Licon Dairy says they’re delaying the opening of their petting zoo and restaurant as a result of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the Borderland.

The zoo and restaurant were scheduled to open this coming Friday. In a statement posted on Facebook, Licon said they’re making the decision to “help maintain the safety of our employees, beloved customers and family.”

The dairy’s cheese store remains open for customers in need of their signature queso azadero.