Licon Dairy adds kangaroo to its petting zoo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Licon Dairy in San Elizario has a new addition to their petting zoo: a kangaroo.

The 1-year-old red kangaroo is named Kenny and joined the petting zoo on Monday. Licon Dairy obtained the kangaroo when they inquired with a farm in East Texas about deer. The farm said they also had kangaroos.

Kenny the Kangaroo joins the farm as it is slowly reopening its business.

“We’re slowly opening up in stages, so hopefully in the summer, with the pandemic, we can get back to somewhat of a normal business,” said manager Angel Licon. “But we’re excited to welcome everyone back, the animals missed the people and so did we.”

Licon Dairy said more events will be scheduled in the summer. Though the restaurant is not open at the moment, the petting zoo is and the dairy continues to make fresh cheese daily.