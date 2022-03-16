EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Controversy is brewing in the Borderland over a certain rapper coming to El Paso.

Torrence Hatch, also known as “Boosie” has nearly 2 million subscribers on YouTube and has a large following on social media.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community said the rapper has a history of alleged homophobic comments and they don’t want to see him perform in El Paso.

“It’s is incredibly irresponsible,” Amber Perez with the Borderland Rainbow Center said. “You have this giant platform and you have words that can definitely affect people.”

Boosie is scheduled to play Raves Club next week, but Perez is hoping the venue reconsiders.

“We know the power of what words can do,” Perez said. “We’ve been subject to some pretty terrible things so we understand words have power.”

A statement from different organizations, including the Borderland Rainbow Center, posted a new-deleted tweet from Boosie, in which he attacks an openly-gay rapper, telling him to commit suicide.

“We want people to accept responsibility for the things that they have done and said and understand that they could hurt somebody,” Perez said.

KTSM tried reaching out to Raves Club by phone for comment, but the venue did post a statement to Facebook saying they are constrained by contracts and will add extra security for the performance.

We also tried to contact Boosie, to get a comment from the rapper himself, however the promoter could not provide us with a direct contact number for his publicist. We also reached out to the rapper directly through social media, and are awaiting a response.

KTSM will continue to follow this story and provide updates as necessary.

