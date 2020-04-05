Let’s talk about Chinook Winds, and why it’s important

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— A Chinook is a warm, dry wind that flows down the leeward side of mountain slopes in the U.S. and Canada. Winds like this cause a high threat of fire (wildfires).

Chinooks are common in the Colorado Rockies during Winter and Spring when the area is usually experiencing freezing weather.

When these dry, warm winds flow through, they often bring a drastic change in conditions. Within minutes of the Chinook’s arrival, temperatures will climb 36° or more.

These winds will rapidly melt snow, giving them the nickname “snow-eaters”, often melting a whole foot of snow in less than a day.

In fact, Chinook winds recorded January 15th, 1972, increased temperatures at a total of 103°.

Santa Ana winds are the most popularly known type of Chinook winds. These occur in Southern California and can flow as far as the Borderland.

Winds like this are a serious threat to the Southwest, which is already a very dry and warm area, resulting in the National Weather Service to issue Red Flag Warnings many frequently throughout the year.