‘Let’s celebrate with action,’ says Congresswoman Escobar on Hispanic Heritage Month kick off

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Hispanic Heritage Month kicks-off on Wednesday and will honor the achievements and contributions of Hispanic Americans.

National Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15 through October 15.

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (TX-16) issued a statement on Wednesday in honor of the contributions made by Hispanic and Latino communities.

“During Hispanic Heritage Month, America comes together to celebrate and recognize the incredible contributions of the Latinos who make up the rich and beautiful fabric of communities across the country,” says Escobar.

Despite honoring the legacies of Hispanic people and culture in the U.S, Escobar says there is still work to be done to honor and respect Hispanic and Latino communities.

“This month, we also reflect on the challenges El Paso and Latino communities must overcome,” she says. “From the structural economic and health inequities exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, to the devastating consequences of our broken immigration system, and the efforts to silence Latino voters,” Escobar continues.

The Biden Administration has been working to improve access and equity for minority populations across the country that Escobar says is an opportunity for action.

“Our nation has the once-in-a-generation opportunity to address these challenges and build back better, and this month I am committed to honoring my community with pride by advancing President Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats’ bold vision to ensure all Americans — including our Latino community — benefit from the historic investment in our people, in our communities, and in our businesses,” says Escobar.

“Let’s celebrate with action,” she adds.

