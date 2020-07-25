Less than 10 ICU beds left in El Paso, according to state data

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Updated data released by the Texas Health & Human Services Department (TxDSHS) Saturday afternoon shows the El Paso region has only eight ICU beds for the entire area.

The Texas DSHS dashboard breaks Texas into 22 Trauma Service areas statewide. El Paso falls into Trauma Service Area I, which includes El Paso County, Hudspeth County, and a portion of Culberson County.

The City of El Paso says there are 234 staffed ICU beds and 285 licensed ICU beds. The staffed and licensed bed counts rely on hospitals expanding existing “base” ICU capacities. Friday, the City reported 105 COVID-19 patients in ICU. As of Saturday morning, the number dipped to just 97, the first time the patient count was below a hundred since July 15.

Despite the number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU declining, the number of available ICU beds has also been decreasing. Friday, there were 11 beds available. As of Saturday, state data showed just eight remaining beds.

KTSM reached out to City officials to get a better understanding of current local hospital ICU capacity Saturday afternoon. This story will be updated.