LES MISÉRABLES performance rescheduled for next year at Plaza Theatre

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Tony award-winning musical, LES MISÉRABLES, has been rescheduled to perform June 7 – 12, 2021 at the Plaza Theatre.

The musical was originally scheduled for April 7 – 12, 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, El Paso Live and Nederlander National Markets LLC postponed the event.

Organizers said that all current ticket holder’s seats will be transferred into the corresponding performances in the new run schedule, and all ticket prices will remain the same.

Ticket holders for the original Sunday, April 12 matinee performance will be moved to Monday, June 7 at 7:30 p.m., officials said.

People who have questions are asked to contact the Plaza Theatre Box Office at boxoffice@destinationelpaso.com.

Officials said it could take up to three days for a response.

For more info: https://elpasolive.com/events/broadway-in-el-paso

