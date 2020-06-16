Leo Soria’s life remembered by family and friends, after losing the battle to COVID-19

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— Dozens of families, teachers, and administrators from Carroll Welch Elementary School honored the dedication of one of their security guards Leo Soria.

As KTSM previously reported, just hours before his wife who also lost her battle to COVID-19 was to be laid to rest, Leo Soria’s heart gave out Wednesday morning and he was pronounced dead.

His family told KTSM they initially had hoped he would survive COVID-19.

Flowers, posters, and even balloons, just some of the ways those driving by Soria’s daughter’s home expressed how he touched their lives.

He has always been the one that no matter how upset a student was he would talk them down take them for a walk and everyone just loved Leo,” said Soria’s coworker Melina Lerna.

His daughter Bonnie, explained what it’s like knowing so many people loved him.

“For us, it’s very touching, you know I can’t even explain the emotions that we have,” said Bonnie Soria Najera.

She added, they weren’t your average couple.

“They started dating when they were in fifth grade, I know that’s a little young and, they got married at 17-yrs-old and they were together and passed away together after being married for 47-years so I guess it was just meant to be is it tough yea, I feel bad for the kids at the school for the parents for the teachers and I know we’re hurting but they are as well,” Said Bonnie.

She left this simple message for others.

“Nobody wants to bury their loved ones you know, nobody wants them to be in the hospital and not being able to be there for them and not be able to hold their hand and just tell them that it’s going to be okay, and really it wasn’t ok so we don’t want them to go through that so I would use it as an example, because our parents were being careful and even then they got sick”.

Both Rosie and Leo Soria will be laid to rest Tuesday, together as a couple.