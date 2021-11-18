Leader of Lower Valley drug trafficking organization sentenced to 17 years in prison

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A leader of a drug trafficking organization from Clint, Texas was sentenced Monday, November 15 to 17 years in prison for his role in a marijuana and cocaine conspiracy case.

On February 26, 2020, Carlos Moreno-Reyes, known by his organization as “Charlie Brown”, 46, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess cocaine and one count of bulk cash smuggling.

According to court documents, Moreno-Reyes led a drug trafficking organization from October 2008 until April 2019.

The organization operated in El Paso and was responsible for transporting and distributing marijuana and cocaine from El Paso to other cities, including Oklahoma City.

Moreno admitted that he was paid approximately $25,587,400 for his role in the organization.

In addition to Moreno, other members of the organization included Luis Ortiz-Valenzuela, 37, from Avondale, Arizona; Julio Adrian Terrazas, 31, of Fabens; Edgar Sanchez, 29, of Fabens; Jacinto Olivas-Cervantes, 53, of San Elizario, and Oliva Beltran-Paez, 33, of Clint.

“The Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) continues to aggressively pursue narcotics traffickers,” said Taekuk Cho, Acting Special Agent in Charge for HSI El Paso. “Our work is not done, and our resolve in attacking the drug trade and the cartels is as strong as it’s ever been.” Taekuk Cho, acting special agent in charge for HSI El Paso

Sanchez and Ortiz-Valenzuela pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess cocaine. On March 11, 2020, Sanchez was sentenced to 120 months in prison. On July 17, 2020, Ortiz was sentenced to 96 months in prison.

Olivas-Cervantes and Terrazas pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess marijuana. On February 25, 2020, Olivas-Cervantes was sentenced to 30 months in prison. On July 20, 2020, Terrazas was sentenced to 46 months in prison.

Beltran-Paez pleaded guilty to one count of bulk cash smuggling. On February 28, 2020, Beltran-Paez was sentenced to five years of probation.

HSI investigated the case.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.