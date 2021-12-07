LCPS: Threats of Violence deemed ‘Not Credible’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces Public Schools officials announced Tuesday morning that a recent series of online threats towards schools are not credible, according to law enforcement officials.

District officials shared that at least three messages began to circulate on social media platforms this week, and the incidents have prompted several calls and messages from concerned parents.

LCPS Superintendent Ralph Ramos, working through district safety officials, alerted Las Cruces Police and New Mexico State Police.

At least four LCPS schools were affected: Las Cruces High, Organ Mountain High, Sierra Middle School and Camino Real Middle School.

A law enforcement investigation determined the threats were not local and not credible, and reposts on social media gave the inaccurate appearance that old threats were new threats.

Students are reminded that making threats of violence is illegal and punishable by law. Additional sanctions can be taken by LCPS in addition to law enforcement.

“Any threat to our students – whether credible or not – has our attention and we will immediately work with law enforcement to protect our campuses…when there is an incident attracting national attention, such as the recent tragedy in Michigan, similar threats surface elsewhere. Our schools are not immune, and we will avail every resource to ensure our students are safe.” LCPS Superintendent Ralph Ramos

Ramos added that parents understandably want to protect their children by keeping them home, which is an interruption in the educational process.

“We urge families to trust our law enforcement partners to determine when a credible threat is made. In that event, we will do whatever it takes to secure our campuses. We remain vigilant and will communicate any changes with our students, staff and families.”

School officials encourage students to follow the Department of Homeland Security’s “If you see something, say something” motto and immediately report suspected acts of violence to school resource officers, parents, teachers or law enforcement.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.