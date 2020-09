EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Monday, an employee at Zia Middle School in Las Cruces reported that they have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Las Cruces Public Schools.

As a result, the school was closed at 3:30 p.m. to allow for deep cleaning.

This case brings the total number of LCPS employees who have tested positive to 11.

The staff at Zia was notified Monday afternoon. The building is expected to reopen on Oct. 1.