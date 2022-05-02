EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Principals from all Las Cruces Public Schools nominated a Teacher and an Educational Support Personnel candidate. Cathy Turietta-Huber and Amelia Apolonio are the respective winners of these categories. The honors were announced at the Celebration of Excellence dinner hosted by the LCPS Foundation.

Turietta-Huber will begin her 22nd year of teaching with LCPS and has been recognized as a Highly Effective Educator by the New Mexico Public Education Department Hillrise Elementary School.

“No two days are the same, and there are no boring days teaching students. In fifth grade, we want to get students ready for middle school, which is a very exciting time in their young lives.” 2023 Teacher of the Year winner Cathy Turietta-Huber





Winners were chosen from 10 semi-finalists which were narrowed down to three finalists in each category. For their honor, finalists were each given a $250 cash prize. Winners were awarded a $1,000 cash prize

The money was presented by Century Bank and Campos Photos, both sponsors of Friday’s Celebration of Excellence Dinner. Other sponsors include Nusenda Credit Union and Mountain View Regional Medical Center

