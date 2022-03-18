EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sherley O’Brien, Director of Human Resources at Las Cruces Public Schools, has been named the 2022 New Mexico Human Resources Administrator of the Year by the New Mexico School Personnel Association.
O’Brien was nominated and selected by her colleagues in a statewide process.
O’Brien holds a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education with an endorsement in early childhood education and a Master of Arts in education administration. She served as an assistant principal in the district and has extensive experience in human resources running private businesses before joining LCPS.
