EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sherley O’Brien, Director of Human Resources at Las Cruces Public Schools, has been named the 2022 New Mexico Human Resources Administrator of the Year by the New Mexico School Personnel Association.

O’Brien was nominated and selected by her colleagues in a statewide process.

Ms. O’Brien is by far one of the best educators that I have had the honor of working with and hiring in my nearly 30 years of education. Dr. Miguel Serrano, HR Department, Las Cruces Public Schools

O’Brien holds a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education with an endorsement in early childhood education and a Master of Arts in education administration. She served as an assistant principal in the district and has extensive experience in human resources running private businesses before joining LCPS.

I’ve had the opportunity to work with some amazing people who have been valuable mentors throughout my career. It is with their support that I am able to do what I love – assisting employees with their HR needs, helping our departments grow and helping educators find their way professionally within our organization. Sherley O’Brien, Director of Human Resources, Las Cruces Public Schools

