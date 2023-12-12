EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police Department Traffic Section through their motor units, conducted an enforced project on Tuesday Dec. 12 in the morning along Del Rey Boulevard and north Roadrunner Parkway, from Bataan Memorial West to Engler Road.



Of the 36 citations issued, 22 were for speeding and one was for driving a vehicle without proof of liability insurance. The remaining citations were for miscellaneous traffic violations.



Las Cruces police anticipate doing similar traffic enforcement operations within city limits in the near future.