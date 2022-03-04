EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with the Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD), first responders and investigators are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting near New Mexico State University’s campus.

Officials tell KTSM that the shooting happened near the intersection of University and Espina, around 6 p.m.

Streets around the area have been blocked off, with crime tape and LCPD units blocking the area around the shooting scene.

A Las Cruces resident telling our crews she was in the area to get dinner when she heard shots.

“We heard the gunshots, we paused and me and boyfriend looked at each other and we’re like… was that gunshots? And it was, we saw the cops with their sirens and we got out of the vehicle and they had their guns drawn,” said the resident who did now want to share her name.

No other information has been released; our KTSM crew is on scene, gathering the latest information.

Look for updates here on KTSM.com and on KTSM 9 News at 10.









