LCPD reminds residents about yard sale rules

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) -The Las Cruces Police Department is reminding residents that if you have a yard sale it can only be for four days at a time and only three times per year.

Yard sale signs can only be placed on private property and need to be taken down once the sale is over.

“It is against City ordinance to place signs on roadways, sidewalks, medians and shoulders, or affixed to light poles, stop signs, fire hydrants or on any other public property. Violations of the city’s sign ordinances can result in a fine of $500 or incarceration up to 90 days,” a press release from LCPD read.

If you plan to hold the yard sale, garage sale or rummage sale at a business you must get a temporary-use permeant from the city.

If you have any questions regarding yard sales in Las Cruces you can contact the Codes Enforcement office at 575-528-4100.