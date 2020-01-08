LCPD reminds drivers about school zone regulations as students return after winter break

Tuesday night students in Las Cruces are preparing to head back to class Wednesday, meaning drivers can now expect school zone rules back in place.

The Las Cruces Police Department has reminded drivers to take extra precaution when driving through school zones this week as students return after a two week break.

“One do not speed, two do not switch lanes, and three you can not pass another vehicle when you are in a school zone,” said spokesman for LCPD, Dan Trujillo.

He explained that the consiquences of breaking the rules, can not only be the cost of a pedestrians life, but a $162 fine plus court costs.

“Put down the cell phone, put it away and don’t even think about it when you’re driving,” said Trujillo.

Trujillo told KTSM, most violators in school zones are parents who speed to make sure their child gets to class on time.

“If you’re that person you need to leave your home a little bit earlier so that you dont have to speed, or change lanes in a school zone,” Trujillo said.