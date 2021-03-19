LCPD releases body camera video from February officer-involved shooting

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department released body camera video capturing an officer-involved shooting in February.

As KTSM reported, the incident unfolded on Feb. 3 in front of Dona Ana Park Apartments near 1900 N. Solano Dr. in Las Cruces.

According to court documents, LCPD Officer Joshua Herrera pulled over Joel Orozco, 28, for speeding.

Herrera ran Orozco’s ID and found a warrant for his arrest. Orozco reportedly took off when the officer asked him to step out of his vehicle.

Orozco was eventually arrested.



Herrera suffered a fractured leg and is still recovering from his injury.