EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) say one man is behind bars after Thursday’s SWAT situation in Central Las Cruces.

LCPD officers arrested David Chavez Jr. Thursday afternoon after the SWAT incident which took place Thursday near Thomas Drive and Rentfrow Avenue.

Police say they were looking for Chavez after he ran from officers during a traffic stop in the early morning hours of March 29th.



Police tried to contact Chavez Thursday when he again ran away, this time with a firearm that was visible to police.

Chavez led police on a foot chase through a residential area which included a daycare, church and school and was eventually located in a backyard shed on the 2100 block of Enzie Drive.



During the incident at least one round was fired by an officer. Chavez was apprehended before 5 p.m.



Chavez was arrested on charges of Receiving Stolen Property (Retain) (Firearm) (Less than $2500) (Felony) and Resisting, Evading or Obstructing an Officer (Arrest) (misdemeanor). LAS CRUCES PUBLIC SCHOOLS

The incident remains under investigation by the Dona Ana County Officer Involved Incident Task Force, made up of New Mexico State Police, New Mexico State University Police, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office and the Las Cruces Police Department.



Witnesses, or anyone with information regarding this incident, are asked to contact the Las Cruces Police Department at (575) 526-0795.



LCPD officials add that no further information is being released at this time as the incident is still under investigation

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.