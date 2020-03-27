LCPD officers not stopping traffic during ‘Stay at Home’ order

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM)– The Las Cruces Police Department announced officers and other law enforcement agencies in New Mexico are not conducting traffic stops simply to check essential or non-essential worker status in regards to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s Public Health Emergency Order.

LCPD said this announcement comes contrary to misinformation circulating on social media sites.

The governor’s order, issued Monday in the wake of the COVID-19 public health emergency, includes a stay-home instruction and ban on mass-gatherings that calls for residents to refrain from any unnecessary travel or congregation and is an attempt to help lessen the spread of Coronavirus.

The order allows residents to travel for necessities including – but not limited to – groceries and supplies, for healthcare services, exercise, and to and from work that’s deemed essential in the Public Health Emergency Order.

The order seeks compliance from New Mexico residents but does not require municipal or county law enforcement agencies to enforce it.

New Mexico State Police, in conjunction with local law enforcement, is responding to complaints of non-compliance that are received from the public. NMSP reminds the public of the importance of the order which is the health and well-being of the public.

Anyone who wishes to report non-compliance by a business or violation of the mass-gathering ban can do so at NMSP.COVID19@state.nm.us or call (575) 526-0795.

Local law enforcement will first make contact with the suspected violator and seek compliance with the order. Repeat offenders will be reported to New Mexico State Police which has the authority to initiate criminal or civil penalties against the offending business or group.

Las Cruces police and other law enforcement agencies are still conducting regular patrols, enforcing traffic regulations and responding to complaints.

For more information on the public health order, CLICK HERE.