EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police Officer Gil Mora was awarded the Law Enforcement Commendation Medal by the Gadsden Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution this week.

Mora has been with the Las Cruces Police Department since 2005. He has served as a patrol officer, a field training officer, drone operator, a member of the department’s Commendation Board, Vice President of the Las Cruces Police Officers Association and a detective in the Criminal Investigation Division.

The award and medal is presented to those who have served with distinction and devotion in the field of law enforcement. It recognizes exceptional service or accomplishments. Mora was recommended to receive the Commendation and medal by his superiors and peers.

The medal was presented by David Curtiss, Chaplain; and Don Williams Secretary/Treasurer from the Sons of the American Revolution Gadsden Chapter. Curtiss and Williams noted that Officer Mora has always been proactive in community policing, he had lead on patrol with the highest number of self-initiated stolen vehicle recoveries, and was one of the first officers to participate in the drone program. They added that he was well-rounded, hardworking and is an outstanding asset to the Las Cruces Police Department.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.