LCPD offers reward in identifying school vandalism suspects

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding those suspected of vandalizing a local school.

LCPD is hoping to identify a handful of suspects responsible for vandalizing Las Cruces High School last week.

Surveillance footage shows several people, believed to be teens or young adults, hopping a wrought iron fence then entering the mall at Las Cruces High School.

Officials say the suspects gained access to the school grounds in two waves, police say, beginning first at around 1:30 am and the second phase at around 2:30am on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

The vandalism included graffiti in the vocational wing, cafeteria, and mall areas of the high school.

A portion of the graffiti featured racist messaging, according to LCPD.

Additionally, eggs and mustard were used to vandalize the school grounds.

School officials learned of the vandalism before classes began on that Thursday morning, and estimated the damage to be between $2,000 and $4,000.

LCPD released a 35-second video depicting some of the believed suspects that can be found on the LCPD’s Facebook.

Las Cruces / Dona Ana County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

