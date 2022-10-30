EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Fire department is offering free glow sticks for youth who are trick’-or-treating on Halloween.

The glow sticks are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, at Las Cruces fire stations 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8. The free glow sticks are limited to one per child and are available while supplies last.



The glow sticks can be attached to costumes or worn around a wrist. Properly worn, the glow sticks help trick-or-treaters become more visible to motorists and homeowners on the evening of Halloween. The free glow sticks are part of the Las Cruces Fire Department’s effort to help promote a safe and enjoyable Halloween for children of all ages.



Here’s a list of Las Cruces fire stations where the free glow sticks will be available:

Station 1 – 201 E. Picacho Ave.

Station 2 – 1199 E. Foster Rd.

Station 3 – 380 N. Valley Dr.

Station 4 – 2802 E. Missouri Ave.

Station 5 – 5998 Bataan Memorial East.

Station 6 – 2750 Northrise Dr.

Station 8 – 550 N. Sonoma Ranch Blvd.

