EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department is inviting residents to enjoy paletas de hielo with officers this Saturday, Sep. 10 at Apodaca Park.

The Paletas Social will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Apodaca Park, 801 E. Madrid Ave. The event is free and will be open to the entire family. Residents are encouraged to attend the Paleta Social, meet with Las Cruces police officers and discuss any law enforcement concerns they may have.

The Paleta Social is part of the LCPD Cares campaign that encourages positive community partnerships and interactions between residents and police.

Paletas de hielo are frozen treats, like popsicles, that are usually made from fresh natural fruits or rich chocolates.

