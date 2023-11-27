EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl from Las Cruces who has not been seen by family since Friday.

LCPD says Norah Yoder, 13, left her home on Friday, Nov. 24, and whereabouts are unknown. Las Cruces police believe she may be in danger if not located soon.



Yoder is described as 4-feet-10-inches tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Yoder was last seen wearing a blue Chicago Bears hoodie, and black and red plaid pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 13-year-old Norah Yoder is asked to immediately call police at (575) 526-0795.