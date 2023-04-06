EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 20-year-old man from Las Cruces who was reported missing Thursday afternoon.

Police say 20-year-old Dante Lee was last seen at around 3 p.m. Thursday, at the 1700 block of Calle de Suenos in Las Cruces. Police add Lee could be in danger if not located soon.

Lee is said to be 5’7, weighs approximately 180 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to officials, he was last seen wearing green shorts, a green T-shirt and a large gold chain around his neck. Lee was last seen on foot. His direction of travel and destination are unknown.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lee is asked to immediately call police at 575 526-0795.