EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today marks the world’s Alzheimer’s day, the day we raise awareness about those who are impacted by the disease, and the Las Cruces Walk To End Alzheimer’s is inviting the public to show support.

According to experts, Alzheimer’s doesn’t just happen to the senior community but to people as young as 30 years old. Reports state this year Alzheimer’s has impacted 6.5 million people. As for Texas alone, at 400,000.

The Walk To End Alzheimer’s focuses on raising funds to end the disease and honor loved ones who have it, as well as help caregivers who are always around it.

“The funds that participants raise are critical to our mission to end Alzheimer’s and dementia, and we are humbled by the support,” says Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Association, New Mexico Chapter ,Tim Sheahan. “Those family members, neighbors and friends are counting on us to help find a breakthrough, and thanks to dedicated community members, we are able to fund cutting edge research that, hopefully, will do just that.”

On October 8th, The Walk To End Alzheimer’s in Las Cruces will provide financial services, homecare agencies, and nursing home employees to speak to the public.

Courtesy: Walk To End Alzheimer’s

According to the Southwestern Regional Development Manager of the Alzheimer’s Association, Emily Chaddock says, there are 85,000 unpaid caregivers and 43,000 New Mexico residents living with the disease.

Adding that the Alzheimer’s epidemic is impacting more people across the world. According to reports, by 2050 the number of people living with any form of dementia including Alzheimer’s is expected to rise to 132 million.

The Walk To End Alzheimer’s wants to let the community know that they are here to help for free, with additional services, resources and a chance for the community to meet others who can relate.

“There are statistics showing that Hispanic populations are more inclined to do that and that’s because the Hispanic population is very much, “We take care of our own. We don’t want any outside help.” So those numbers, we know the numbers are lower than that because there is such a stigma around the disease,” Chaddock said.

Chaddock says that the Native American population up in the northwest part of New Mexico has many cases, but they don’t have access to resources since many of the tribes do not have internet.

The Alzheimer’s Association has counselors, physiatrists, and doctors to help caregivers at no cost. As well as support group classes such as training caregivers on how to take care of someone with Alzheimer’s.

“It’s very isolating for caregivers, we’ve heard horrible stories of caregivers, you know passing away before their loved one. We just want you to know that we are here to help you, we want to help you with all of our free stuff that we offer the community. We invite everybody to come out at the Walk To End Alzheimer’s, to meet our vendors and take pictures with your loved ones.”

The WalkTo End Alzheimer’s will be at Youngs Park starting at 8:30 in the morning followed by a ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Chaddock tells KTSM the event is family-friendly and the walk is under 2 miles, but there is also a shorter route for those who can’t do the 2 miles.

With a caregiving background, Chaddock has seen young and elderly affected by Alzheimer’s and encourages the community who is dealing with the disease to reach out to the Alzheimer’s Association because it is free and open 24/7.

For services and referrals 24/7. You can call 1-800-272 -3900 or click here for more information about Walk To End Alzheimer’s.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.