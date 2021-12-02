Lawn Looters: Man loses Christmas decorations to Grinch in a truck

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Tuesday night, West El Paso resident Manuel Rubio discovered that two deer from his Christmas decorations were stolen off of his front lawn.

Thanks to the cameras attached to his home, he was able to catch the early season Grinch making off with his decorations.

In the video you can see a man park across from Rubio’s house, wait until he knew no one was home, then proceed to walk over to the decorations, unplug the two and run to his truck to drive away.

Rubio said that he believes it is because of the national shortage that the man stole from him.

“That’s what I thought first because I know there is a shortage on Christmas decorations so I guess since this is pretty as you can see this four-stop intersection is pretty there is a lot of traffic so I guess they look at the decoration and like it and he decided to take it.”

Rubio contacted the police, and provided them with the video of the crime. His deer, however, have not been returned.

