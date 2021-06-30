Lawmakers promise improved infrastructure as many cities face weather-related damage

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Cities across the country continue to buckle under failing infrastructure as extreme weather continues to erode highways, powerlines, and more.

“Anyone ever believe you’d turn on the news and it’s 115 degrees in Portland, Oregon?” asked President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Last week, President Biden and a group of bipartisan senators presented an infrastructure framework that would create jobs, invest in rural and urban communities, and combat the climate crisis.

“This deal will put American workers to work in good-paying jobs: not minimum wage jobs, not $15 an hour jobs — a living wage jobs,” says Biden.

A White House official spoke to KTSM 9 News on background and said that Texas needs about 270,000 lead service lines and pipes that need to be replaced.

“It’s a generational investment — a generational investment — to modernize our infrastructure,” says Biden.

The proposal aims to fix physical deficits in infrastructure like damage done to roads and highways, power lines, etc., while also taking on social challenges that block the way for many to achieve their American dream.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure framework promises to:

Improve healthy and sustainable modes of transportation by modernizing and expanding transit networks and reducing greenhouse gas emissions

Repair and rebuild road and bridges with a focus on climate mitigation, resilience, equity, and safety

Build a national network of electric vehicle chargers along highways and in rural communities

Electrify schools and transit buses across the country to reduce damaging emissions and fuel domestic manufacturing of zero emission vehicles

Connect American with reliable high-speed internet

Upgrade power infrastructure that includes building thousands of miles of new transmission lines to facilitate the expansion of renewable energy, including through a new Grid Authority

Invest in addressing America’s legacy of pollution through clean-up efforts that will create union jobs while also advancing environmental justice

Prepare more U.S. infrastructure for the impacts of climate change, cyber attacks, and extreme weather

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (TX-16) tweeted enthusiastic support of the bill, while Speaker Nancy Pelosi remains confident that social issues will continue to be included in the infrastructure package.

Republicans, however, are not keen on the liberal interpretation of “infrastructure.”

“Pass the thing we can agree on,” says Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY), “and then we’ll have a debate, or an argument and a vote over the rest.”

