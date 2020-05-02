Law enforcement responding to shooting incident in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to a possible shooting incident in Far East El Paso Saturday afternoon.

It happened at 1:31 p.m. in the 14300 block of Angel D. Garcia Court in Far East El Paso near the new El Paso Sports Complex project. It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

El Paso Fire EMS was requested to the scene, but have not transported any patients as of 2:10 p.m. Emergency dispatchers tell KTSM the call was reported as a ‘Miscellaneous’ call, requested by EPPD.

Multiple law enforcement units including EPPD, Texas DPS Troopers, and Texas DPS Air Patrol Units are responding. Authorities have closed the area around Angel D. Garcia Court, William Caples Street, and Honey Dew Street.

KTSM has reached out to an EPPD spokesperson but has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story.