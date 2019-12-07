Last day to enroll in the Affordable Care Act quickly approaching

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The deadline to apply for the Affordable Care Act also known as Obamacare is December 15.

Depending on your yearly income you may be eligible for an affordable health care plan.

“I’ve seen individuals pay as low as twenty dollars a month. Usually, eighty percent of households pay under eighty dollars a month for health care coverage,” said Daniel Del Toro the Enrollment Manager at San Vicente.

However, you cannot apply for the Affordable Care Act if you already receive:

Medicare

Chip

Medicaid

If you do not receive health insurance from your work or are self-employed you may qualify for the Affordable Care Act.

“For example, if it’s just yourself, a single individual then we would enter your income, your yearly income and then you might qualify for a premium tax credit which helps you pay for your monthly premiums,” said Del Toro.

The only time to apply is during the open enrollment period, but if you choose a plan you must stay on it for the year. However, there are some exceptions.

“If there’s an income change throughout the year if there is say a birth throughout the year you are allowed to come in and make changes. If you have a baby throughout the year you are able to put the child on that plan,” said Del Toro.

Other life events that will allow for you to enroll after the open enrollment period include:

Loss of health care coverage

moving residences

Getting married

For more information and to apply you can visit https://www.healthcare.gov/.