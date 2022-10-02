EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Marie Aguirre, program director at Las Palmas Rehabilitation Hospital, has truly felt the meaning of her own work as she recently spent 17 days as a patient at Las Palmas Rehabilitation Hospital.

Marie spent 25 days in the hospital at Las Palmas Medical Center beginning at the end of July, before being transferred to the rehabilitation center. Marie has struggled with long COVID symptoms and is also immunocompromised as a result of being a cancer survivor. She has spent the last several years dealing with various issues as a result of contracting COVID three times.

Courtesy of ECPR Texas

Marie herself has been an integral part of the success of Las Palmas Rehabilitation Hospital over the last several years. As program director, she has played a major role in helping the hospital be listed among the top 10% of rehabs in the nation for two years in a row. The rehabilitation hospital that she has helped build up has now returned the favor by helping Marie get back on her feet. Recently, Marie was discharged from rehabilitation and is now at home.

