Las Palmas doctor tests positive for coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A physician at Las Palmas Medical Center has tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital said in a statement on Monday.

The physician, whose name was not released, practices regularly at the hospital, according to a statement by Dr. Oscar Vega, chief medical officer with Las Palmas Medical Center.

“Upon learning of this physician’s diagnosis, we immediately notified public health authorities and consulted with epidemiology and infection prevention experts,” Vega said. “In coordination with the El Paso Department of Public Health, we have been tracing the potential exposure to patients, physicians and staff, based on the timeline of this incident, and in consultation with these experts, we have been assessing risk to each person potentially exposed based on their unique circumstances.”

Las Palmas is contacting all the patients and providers who may need to be tested.

“Unfortunately, exposure to healthcare workers is becoming more commonplace at hospitals across the country,” Vega said. “We are doing all we can to protect our patients and our healthcare providers on the frontlines of this pandemic.”

Vega added that the exposure was not a result of a breach of protocol.