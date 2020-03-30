Las Palmas doctor tests positive for coronavirus

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A physician at Las Palmas Medical Center has tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital said in a statement on Monday.

The physician, whose name was not released, practices regularly at the hospital, according to a statement by Dr. Oscar Vega, chief medical officer with Las Palmas Medical Center.

“Upon learning of this physician’s diagnosis, we immediately notified public health authorities and consulted with epidemiology and infection prevention experts,” Vega said. “In coordination with the El Paso Department of Public Health, we have been tracing the potential exposure to patients, physicians and staff, based on the timeline of this incident, and in consultation with these experts, we have been assessing risk to each person potentially exposed based on their unique circumstances.”

Las Palmas is contacting all the patients and providers who may need to be tested. 

“Unfortunately, exposure to healthcare workers is becoming more commonplace at hospitals across the country,” Vega said. “We are doing all we can to protect our patients and our healthcare providers on the frontlines of this pandemic.”

Vega added that the exposure was not a result of a breach of protocol.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Map of 40 El Paso cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Map of 40 El Paso cases"

KTSM: COVID and the El Paso Community

Thumbnail for the video titled "KTSM: COVID and the El Paso Community"

Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz