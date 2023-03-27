EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare will be hosting a nurse hiring event on Tuesday, March 28 at the Southwest University Park Stadium from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

New graduate registered nurses, experienced RN, nurse externs and licensed vocational nurses don’t need any kind of registration prior to attending. Interviews will be conducted at the event, and applicants will be eligible for a sign-on bonus depending on their title and specialty.

The event will also provide snacks and refreshments to applicants while learning about available opportunities at the hospitals.