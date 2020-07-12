Las Palmas Del Sol temporarily closes freestanding ER, moves staff due to rising virus hospitalizations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare announced the temporary closure of their freestanding emergency center on Zaragoza due to rising hospital admissions at their two hospitals.

A statement provided by the healthcare provider read, “due to a surge in patient volume and in an effort to better deploy clinical and emergency resources across Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare, on Saturday, July 11, healthcare services provided at the Las Palmas Del Sol Emergency Center on North Zaragoza Road in east El Paso were temporarily consolidated into other Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare hospitals.”

The Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare system is operated by HCA, one of the nation’s largest hospital systems. It operates an East El Paso and West El Paso hospital both of which have seen surging hospitalizations in recent days.

“This redeployment of our staff will help ensure we are maximizing the use of our greatest resource, which is our people. We may also transfer patients between facilities within our healthcare system or across the local healthcare systems in order to provide the most appropriate care,” the statement read.

As of Sunday, El Paso had its highest number of hospitalized and ICU patients since the pandemic began March 13.

The freestanding emergency center located at 1951 N. Zaragoza is the only center currently impacted by the redeployment. The remaining Las Palmas Del Sol clinics, urgent care centers, and freestanding emergency centers will remain open. Patients seeking care at the N. Zaragoza location should consider alternatives ahead of time.