1  of  5
Breaking News
Las Palmas Del Sol temporarily closes freestanding ER, moves staff due to rising virus hospitalizations
‘This virus is spreading like wildfire,’ health officials warn as El Paso sees new record-spike in cases
Infant’s body discovered at Juárez dump
Las Cruces Walmart closes after four employees test positive for COVID-19
Doña Ana County sees 29% increase in cases over last week

Las Palmas Del Sol temporarily closes freestanding ER, moves staff due to rising virus hospitalizations

El Paso News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photos Courtesy: Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare/HCA

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare announced the temporary closure of their freestanding emergency center on Zaragoza due to rising hospital admissions at their two hospitals.

A statement provided by the healthcare provider read, “due to a surge in patient volume and in an effort to better deploy clinical and emergency resources across Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare, on Saturday, July 11, healthcare services provided at the Las Palmas Del Sol Emergency Center on North Zaragoza Road in east El Paso were temporarily consolidated into other Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare hospitals.”

The Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare system is operated by HCA, one of the nation’s largest hospital systems. It operates an East El Paso and West El Paso hospital both of which have seen surging hospitalizations in recent days.

“This redeployment of our staff will help ensure we are maximizing the use of our greatest resource, which is our people. We may also transfer patients between facilities within our healthcare system or across the local healthcare systems in order to provide the most appropriate care,” the statement read.

As of Sunday, El Paso had its highest number of hospitalized and ICU patients since the pandemic began March 13.

The freestanding emergency center located at 1951 N. Zaragoza is the only center currently impacted by the redeployment. The remaining Las Palmas Del Sol clinics, urgent care centers, and freestanding emergency centers will remain open. Patients seeking care at the N. Zaragoza location should consider alternatives ahead of time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

State of Texas: Teachers weigh risks of return to the classroom

Thumbnail for the video titled "State of Texas: Teachers weigh risks of return to the classroom"

Some Texans asked to pay back unemployment benefits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some Texans asked to pay back unemployment benefits"

Cornyn on senate runoff and stimulus timeline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cornyn on senate runoff and stimulus timeline"

Runoff races draw voters to the polls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Runoff races draw voters to the polls"

BR.COM MEXICO WATER OWED RIO GRADE 07.10.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "BR.COM MEXICO WATER OWED RIO GRADE 07.10.20"

GOP not sold on direct payments

Thumbnail for the video titled "GOP not sold on direct payments"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link