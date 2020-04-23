Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare to re-introduce non-COVID patient care services

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare is re-introducing non-COVID patient care services in its facilities, following a slow number of people testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released by Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare, officials say the hospital will resume non-emergent, clinically necessary elective procedures and surgeries in its facilities beginning on Monday, April 27.

Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare says the decision was made following Governor Abbott’s recent executive order modifying previous restrictions on surgeries and procedures, combined with data indicating that the growth rate of the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 has slowed and the number of COVID-related hospitalizations has plateaued. 

According to a release, the reopening is being done in compliance with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Recommendations and the hospital will continue to work closely with elected and public health officials to ensure its facilities maintain the capacity to care for COVID-19 patients. 

Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare says it will continue to follow its previously implemented precautions, including:

  • Limiting entrances/access into its hospitals and clinics
  • Screening patients, physicians, staff and visitors
  • Implementing visitor restrictions in patient care area
  • Managing personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies to appropriately protect caregivers and patients
  • Working closely with local, state and national health officials to plan for potential scenarios as the pandemic evolves
  • Continuing to stress effective preventive measures such as good hand hygiene and other self-care measures

As for visitors, officials have announced the continuation of the “no visitor” policy, with the exception of:

  • Pediatric/NICU patient – one parent/caregiver
  • Laboring/Postpartum patient – one care partner
  • Disabled/Impaired/Elderly patient – one family member/caregiver
  • Surgery/Procedure patient – one family member/caregiver
  • End-of-life patient – one family member/caregiver

Any approved visitor must be 18 years of age or older and pass the health-screening criteria, including temperature check, upon entrance into the facility.

Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare says it is uniquely positioned to safely proceed with these elective services, given its vigilant practices; available resources; and exceptional physicians, nurses and staff.

