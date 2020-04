EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare has created what it’s calling, “mini grocery stores” for staff who might not have time to go to the grocery store.

The store is located in the Las Palmas Medical Center cafeteria.

Officials said the “mini grocery stores” have essential items like milk, fruit, eggs, toilet paper, water and more.

Las Palmas is also selling “family-to-go meals” so hospital staff could bring home a meal for their family.