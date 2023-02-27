EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Las Palmas and Del Sol medical centers received a Healthgrades 2023 America’s 250 Best Hospital Award.

According to Healthgrades, Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare hospitals were recognized among the top 5 percent of the 4,500 hospitals nationwide.

Officials also stated that Las Palmas Medical Center and Del Sol Medical Center earned Specialty Excellence Awards for critical care, surgical care, bariatric surgery and pulmonary care.

“This award underscores our dedication to providing exceptional care to El Pasoans,” Don Karl, chief executive office of Las Palmas Medical Center, said. “We’re proud to be part of a group of hospitals nationwide that are raising healthcare standards and ensuring that patient care and safety are a top priority.”

“We’re honored to have earned this Healthgrades distinction as one of the nation’s best hospitals,” Art Garza, chief executive officer of Del Sol Medical Center, said. “Achieving this award emphasizes our commitment to excellence and our staff’s devotion to delivering outstanding patient care.”